FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

