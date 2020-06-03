FY2021 EPS Estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

