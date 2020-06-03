FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

SWK opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

