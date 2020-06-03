FY2020 EPS Estimates for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPECTRIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

