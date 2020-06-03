FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Oracle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

ORCL stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

