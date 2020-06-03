FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTSI. Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of FTS International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.55.

FTSI opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). FTS International had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Analysts forecast that FTS International will post -17.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTS International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 571,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

