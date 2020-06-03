FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,759 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,390,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,713 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,220 and sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

