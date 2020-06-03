FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

