Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE:FSB opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter worth about $10,150,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

