Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.