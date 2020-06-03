Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

