FORTESCUE METAL/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.31. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

