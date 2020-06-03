Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE FND opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock valued at $283,209,697. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $567,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.