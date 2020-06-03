Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

