Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 284.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,271.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of A opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.