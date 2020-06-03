Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 790 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 266.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,308,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $464,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

