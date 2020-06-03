Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

