First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 964 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

