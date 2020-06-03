First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMN opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.40.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
