First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

