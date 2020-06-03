First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

