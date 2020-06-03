First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17,819.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Wedbush cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

OMF stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.39. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

