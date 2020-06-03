First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Wendys stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

