First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 200 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

ZM opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,601.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

