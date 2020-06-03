First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

