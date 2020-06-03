First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.40. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

