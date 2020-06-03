First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $629.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 260,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Foundation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

