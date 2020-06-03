FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,040.15 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.91 million and a PE ratio of 67.67. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
About Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.
