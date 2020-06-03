FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,040.15 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.91 million and a PE ratio of 67.67. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,622 ($23,180.74). Insiders have purchased 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,375 over the last quarter.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.