Financial Review: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Pharma Bio Serv (NASDAQ:PBSV)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

11.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Pharma Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Pharma Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -1.22% Pharma Bio Serv 10.97% 10.10% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Pharma Bio Serv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Pharma Bio Serv $19.51 million 0.99 $2.09 million $0.09 9.17

Pharma Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Pharma Bio Serv beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.