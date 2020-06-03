Financial Review: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.22 million 122.53 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -19.24 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.86

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.37% -35.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alector and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.83%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.15%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Alector on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

