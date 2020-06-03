Financial Contrast: US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

US Well Services has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services -50.10% -67.12% -14.51% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,008.65%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given US Well Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.26 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.34 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -12.48

US Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Well Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats US Well Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

