FIH Group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.89), approximately 665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

About FIH Group (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.