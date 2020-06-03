Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

In related news, insider Edward H. Ross bought 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 6,150 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

