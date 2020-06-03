Ferrexpo Plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrexpo Plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.