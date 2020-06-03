Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Citigroup cut shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,160 ($81.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 6,504 ($85.56) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,736.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,362.38.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.