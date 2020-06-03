Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 3.4%

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 157,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 211,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

