Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 82,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

