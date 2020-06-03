Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

XAN stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 270.63, a current ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

