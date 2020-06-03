Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $20,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

