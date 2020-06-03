Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Kevin D. Maroney Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Kevin D. Maroney bought 1,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,404.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

