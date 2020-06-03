E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETFC. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

