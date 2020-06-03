Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky Sells 1,827 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EL stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

