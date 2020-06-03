Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky Sells 1,827 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EL stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
