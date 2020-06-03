Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.00.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that Erytech Pharma will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

