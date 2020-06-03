Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) Director Purchases C$24,675.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) Director David Vaughn Mosher purchased 105,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,474.66.

Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.38. Erdene Resource Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

