Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

ANF stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.35. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $17,569,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

