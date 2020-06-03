Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $204.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

