Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,374 shares of company stock worth $22,464,731 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RP. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

