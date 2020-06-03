Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

AZN stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.