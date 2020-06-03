Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $306.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.60. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,342 shares of company stock valued at $115,221,584. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

