Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $581,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $375.75 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 236.32 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $111,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,659 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up previously from $361.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

