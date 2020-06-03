Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 34,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

eBay stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

